What’s wrong with the NHI Bill? Let us count the ways

A lot of commentary has been delivered in the last two weeks, since the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill was introduced to parliament on August 8, covering its ramifications for the health industry and the country at large. But we also need to focus on what is not stated in the bill, as it is here that the bill’s implementation will really be tested.

To begin with, this bill needs to be placed in context. Historically, since the 1920s, SA, with its rich history of proposals for reforming healthcare and social security systems, has conducted more than 10 such reviews, including Collie’s committee of inquiry into NHI in 1941, the Freedom Charter in 1955 and the Taylor committee of inquiry in 2002, to name but a few. This latest edition is therefore not the first time an attempt has been made to come up with a revised system that will benefit all citizens.

However, first we have to acknowledge that SA’s fiscus is stretched, and that the only workable proposal for funding an NHI system is to use tax revenue. According to the National Treasury, we have 7.6-million taxpayers and according to Sars we have 4.8-million assessed taxpayers, who collectively pay about R1.2bn in taxes annually. But, the bulk of this tax revenue — some 82% — is drawn from only 2.1-million taxpayers.

According to Stats SA, the country has about 58.8-million people living in the country. Of those, 8.8-million pay for private medical cover, and the Council for Medical Schemes’ annual report shows that they pay a collective sum of R179.8bn a year, at an average contribution rate per member of R1,695.10 per month.

Funding requirements — two options

The intention of the NHI, on implementation in 2026, is to provide everyone living in SA the same type of cover in the public system as that enjoyed by those that can afford it in the private healthcare sector. This essentially leaves us with two options.

Option 1 guarantees everyone the same level of care as that experienced through private medical aid, which — using the figures given above — would create an NHI bill of R98.3bn per month, or R1.18-trillion per year.

Option 2, modeled on the most basic plan available from the largest open medical aid scheme, could involve restricting members to a network of healthcare facilities for hospitalisation — similar to the proposed central or accredited hospitals per the NHI Bill — and limiting medication to formularies, also in line with proposals within the bill.