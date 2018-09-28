US stops imports from China's Zhejiang Huahai after heart drug recall

New York — The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it would no longer allow imports of drug ingredients or medicines made with ingredients produced by China's Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals, after a recall of one of its drugs that contained a probable carcinogen.

The Chinese bulk manufacturer of the high blood pressure treatment valsartan recalled the product from consumers in the US in July, because an impurity linked to cancer had been detected.

The FDA said it was halting imports after it found major manufacturing process issues during a more recent inspection of Huahai's plant. The agency said the freeze on the imports would remain in place until the Chinese manufacturer determines how the impurities were introduced and improves its quality control systems.

In a letter to Huahai posted on the FDA’s website on September 20, the regulator pointed out a range of serious problems, including with the company’s quality management system, how it evaluates the impact of changes to its manufacturing process, and its handling of products with impurities.

Reuters