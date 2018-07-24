Chinese rabies vaccine maker accused of falsifying data; shares plunge 10%

Changsheng’s Shenzhen-listed shares plunged by their daily limit of 10% on Tuesday, extending falls that have seen it lose $1.8bn or more than half their value since mid-July.

In fresh signs that the scandal was having a wider impact, private medical clinics in Hong Kong said inquiries by mainland Chinese seeking vaccines for their children had increased since the scandal gathered steam. The Hong Kong department of health told Reuters that local supply of the vaccines remained stable and it would closely monitor the situation. Macau’s health bureau said current supply was sufficient for residents and there was no need for concern.

Social media "tsunami"

Chinese citizens have been quick to express their fury online with one discussion hashtag on the Sina Weibo micro-blog gathering more than 600-million views. Censors initially appeared to block some posts about the case.

"The Changsheng vaccine case has created a tsunami on the internet," the state-run Global Times newspaper said in an editorial late on Monday, adding it was unrealistic to try and completely control it, though it could not be left unchecked. "If nothing is done to manage online public discourse, it could become a festering gateway leading the country towards chaos and creating serious unpredictability."

Zeng Mei, chief physician at the Fudan University paediatric hospital, said there was there was little likelihood of harm to children from Changsheng’s vaccines but noted that the social media attention had magnified the impact of the scandal. "Parents are confused and lots are apprehensive, of course they are."

The Changsheng case, which dates back to November but first gained public attention on July 15, is the latest in a slew of scandals that has plagued China’s pharmaceutical industry. Etched into public memory is the 2008 scandal in which several infants died after industrial chemical melamine was added to milk powder to artificially raise protein levels. In 2016, Chinese police busted a gang for selling about $90m worth of illegal vaccines on the black market.

Last week, European regulators found that a common blood pressure and heart drug manufactured in bulk by Chinese firm Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical may have contained an impurity linked to cancer since 2012.