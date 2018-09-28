Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare expects better patient numbers to lift full-year revenue

The private hospital group’s European operations outperform its SA unit

28 September 2018 - 10:03 Karl Gernetzky
SA’s third-biggest private hospital group, Life Healthcare, said patient volumes at its Southern African operations were recovering, but its operations in Poland and the UK were performing slightly better.

Group revenue for the year to end-September is expected to grow by between 10% and 15%, with the group’s UK division Alliance Medical posting revenue growth of between 23% and 27%.

Revenue is expected to grow by between 13% and 16% in Poland, due to the current four-year contract with the Polish National Health Fund.

Revenue in Southern Africa is expected to rise by between 7% and 10%, with the group also reporting higher costs in the unit, including head office costs and due to its spend on data analytics.

Life Healthcare is currently refocusing on its core businesses in the UK, SA and Poland after recently announcing it was exiting from its Indian business.

The group is selling its 49.7% stake in Max Healthcare for about R4.3bn, which it intends to use to settle debt and invest further in its core markets.

Max Healthcare’s investment book value at the end of March amounted to R2.9bn, the group said on Friday, with its share of that company’s net loss expected to be between R115m and R135m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Life Healthcare finally exits its Indian business

Stake in Max Healthcare finally to be sold to investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts after tepid returns
Companies
8 days ago

Lingering suspense for Life Healthcare in India

Political pressure to lower costs and increase regulations in India has affected hospital profits in the past year
Business
12 days ago

Big three will be the death of the day hospital sector, industry body warns

The Day Hospital Association wants competition authorities to prohibit Mediclinic’s acquisition of Intercare
National
24 days ago

