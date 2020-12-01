Companies / Financial Services BANKING Absa’s reputation at risk after breach of client data The bank declined to provide any information on the quantum of the leak as the investigation is ongoing BL PREMIUM

Absa has suffered a theft of client data in a breach that could harm the reputation of the multibillion-rand lender responsible for personal information of nearly 10-million customers.

The bank did not disclose how many customers were affected by the illegal accessing and sharing of customer information by an employee, who has since been suspended and is facing criminal charges...