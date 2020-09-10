Companies

Nomura reveals client data leak to securities firm Nippon

10 September 2020 - 11:29 Takashi Nakamichi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Tokyo — Nomura Holdings says information on corporate clients was leaked by an employee to a securities firm, little more than a year after it was hauled up by the financial regulator for lax controls.

An internal investigation found that data on 275 companies, mainly financial institutions, was leaked to Nippon Institutional Securities, Nomura said on Thursday. It included information on dealings in exchange traded funds and transactions with Nomura, the Tokyo-based brokerage said.

The worker shared the information at the behest of a former Nomura staff member who is now employed by Nippon Institutional Securities, a unit of Nikko Asset Management, Nomura said.

The incident is an early test for Kentaro Okuda, who became CEO at Japan’s biggest brokerage in April. It follows an information-leak scandal in 2019 that prompted the Financial Services Agency to order compliance improvements and led bond issuers to drop the company from underwriting deals.

Nomura apologised for the latest case and pledged to strengthen the management of customer information. It will consider taking actions including legal measures, it said.

Nippon Institutional said a sales manager at the firm received client information from Nomura on multiple occasions between January and July 2020. The manager, a former Nomura worker who joined the firm in October 2019, shared the data with two subordinates but there’s no evidence it was divulged further, it said in a statement.

FSA officials weren’t immediately available to comment.

The incident shows that Nomura must do more to make staff aware of the need to safeguard information, said Hironari Nozaki, a Toyo University professor.

“There is room to review their organisational efforts to make employees more mindful of compliance,” said Nozaki, a former Citigroup bank analyst.

Shares of Nomura closed 1.2% higher before the announcement, paring this year’s decline to 4.2%.

The 2019 issue involved the improper sharing of information with institutional investors on potential changes to the composition of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Okuda’s predecessor Koji Nagai, who is now chair, faced a backlash from investors after the revelations and was forced to take a pay cut.

The business improvement order that ensued was the first for Nomura since 2012, when the company was embroiled in an insider-trading scandal that led to the then CEO’s resignation.

Bloomberg

Nedbank data breach may leave victims open to fraudulent attacks, say experts

The breach took place at the premises of Computer Facilities, a direct marketing company that issues SMS and e-mail marketing information on behalf ...
Money
6 months ago

Cyber-crime giving Standard Bank boss sleepless nights

CEO Sim Tshabalala says the banking sectors largest challenges is keeping cyber-crooks at bay
Companies
17 hours ago

This is why regulator lifted licence suspension of manager that invested ‘beyond its mandate’

JM Busha Investments and chief investment officer Joseph Busha may yet face administrative action
Money
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Flashy car tycoon gives up on battle for control ...
Companies / Property
2.
Cyber-crime giving Standard Bank boss sleepless ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
WATCH: How Seriti is getting closer to being ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Complaints flood in about Rain’s customer service
Companies
5.
Platinum has a sound future in antipollution ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Now there is nowhere for companies to hide if they suffer a data breach

Opinion

Facial recognition is enough to wipe the smile off one’s face

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.