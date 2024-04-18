PSG Financial Services reported an 11% increase in annual recurring headline earnings per share, which the firms says it achieved against a backdrop of challenging operating conditions. Business Day TV spoke to CFO Mike Smith to get a more detailed picture of the performance.
WATCH: PSG Financial Services posts double-digit earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Mike Smith, CFO of PSG Financial Services
