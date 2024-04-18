Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: PSG Financial Services posts double-digit earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Mike Smith, CFO of PSG Financial Services

18 April 2024 - 20:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

PSG Financial Services reported an 11% increase in annual recurring headline earnings per share, which the firms says it achieved against a backdrop of challenging operating conditions. Business Day TV spoke to CFO Mike Smith to get a more detailed picture of the performance.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Ster-Kinekor brings down curtain on nine cinemas
Companies
2.
Old Mutual flags possible client exits after ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sasol flips script on Transnet in tariff row
Companies / Energy
4.
Motus CEO Osman Arbee to retire
Companies / Industrials
5.
PetroSA expecting gas from Mozambique deal later ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Cash and offshore are king to PSG as it weathers storm

Companies / Financial Services

PSG looks to South Africans to submit policies for economic growth

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.