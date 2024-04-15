AI to play key role in Old Mutual’s bank
Group is awaiting approval from the Prudential Authority for its bank
15 April 2024 - 05:00
Artificial intelligence (AI) will play an important role in Old Mutual’s banking unit — scheduled to start operations in 2024 — particularly in driving down bank charges, the group’s chair Trevor Manuel said.
Writing in the financial services group’s annual report that was published on Friday, Manuel said the bank build is a core component of the group’s integrated financial services ecosystem...
