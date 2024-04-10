Standard Bank ordered to lay bare Guinea central bank accounts to arms exporter
10 April 2024 - 05:00
Africa’s largest lender by assets, Standard Bank, will have to hand over to a Belgian arms exporter information on the accounts of the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea in a case that is likely to lift the veil on who controls the resources of the francophone country.
The high court in Pretoria ordered Standard Bank to give AD Trade Belgium the documents it requires as it pursues its claim against the government of Guinea. AD Trade sells military and security equipment and services. ..
