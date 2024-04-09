Investec in battle over ‘sensitive’ client information
09 April 2024 - 05:00
Investec Bank and its former legal counsel are at loggerheads over documents in the latter’s position which the lender fears contain sensitive client information.
Business Day understands that Investec in January approached the high court in Johannesburg on an ex parte basis, meaning without notifying the other party, seeking to seize documents in Prithie Pillay’s possession after her dismissal by the company...
