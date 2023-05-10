Panasonic cashes in on US demand for batteries

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers
We need a huge state-backed $75bn investment in green power to ensure long-term growth and sustainability — an amount far beyond the capacity of the private sector
Business Day TV spoke to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
Erdogan will face his toughest political challenge yet when Turkey votes in presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
Tokyo — Japan’s Panasonic on Wednesday said it expects net profit to rise to a record high in 2023 on robust automotive battery sales and a hefty tax credit in the US.
The industrial conglomerate, which supplies batteries to US electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla, is expanding its energy business just as persistently high inflation rates worldwide dampen consumer sentiment.
Panasonic predicts net profit will grow 32% from a year earlier to a record ¥350bn as it expects a tax credit for EV battery operations under the US Inflation Reduction Act to boost its bottom line by ¥100bn.
The net profit outlook would be up 23% from the previous record of ¥284.1bn, set in the year to end-March 2019.
The Osaka-based company, which makes products ranging from rice cookers to industrial robots, expects far fewer headwinds this year from higher material prices and components shortages.
“Over the past two years, we were greatly affected by a surge in raw material prices and a lack of parts and semiconductors. But those negative effects will largely go away this year,” Panasonic Group CFO Hirokazu Umeda told reporters.
The company sees operating profit of ¥430bn for the year through March 2024, versus ¥288.6bn a year earlier. That beats the ¥383.96bn average of 20 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Panasonic expects operating profit at its energy unit, which manufactures batteries, to jump fourfold to ¥133bn this business year thanks to the tax credit and growing EV battery sales in the US.
The company makes EV batteries in the US state of Nevada and is building another battery plant in Kansas.
For the fourth quarter of the year ended March 31, Panasonic posted operating profit of ¥54.4bn. That compared with ¥83.4bn a year before and the ¥59.49bn average estimate of 12 analysts.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Panasonic cashes in on US demand for batteries
Japanese manufacturer’s profit expected to rise to a record high in 2023
Tokyo — Japan’s Panasonic on Wednesday said it expects net profit to rise to a record high in 2023 on robust automotive battery sales and a hefty tax credit in the US.
The industrial conglomerate, which supplies batteries to US electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla, is expanding its energy business just as persistently high inflation rates worldwide dampen consumer sentiment.
Panasonic predicts net profit will grow 32% from a year earlier to a record ¥350bn as it expects a tax credit for EV battery operations under the US Inflation Reduction Act to boost its bottom line by ¥100bn.
The net profit outlook would be up 23% from the previous record of ¥284.1bn, set in the year to end-March 2019.
The Osaka-based company, which makes products ranging from rice cookers to industrial robots, expects far fewer headwinds this year from higher material prices and components shortages.
“Over the past two years, we were greatly affected by a surge in raw material prices and a lack of parts and semiconductors. But those negative effects will largely go away this year,” Panasonic Group CFO Hirokazu Umeda told reporters.
The company sees operating profit of ¥430bn for the year through March 2024, versus ¥288.6bn a year earlier. That beats the ¥383.96bn average of 20 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Panasonic expects operating profit at its energy unit, which manufactures batteries, to jump fourfold to ¥133bn this business year thanks to the tax credit and growing EV battery sales in the US.
The company makes EV batteries in the US state of Nevada and is building another battery plant in Kansas.
For the fourth quarter of the year ended March 31, Panasonic posted operating profit of ¥54.4bn. That compared with ¥83.4bn a year before and the ¥59.49bn average estimate of 12 analysts.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tesla CEO Musk outlines plans for ‘serious’ recession playbook
Tesla to inject $3.6bn into production of Semi truck and battery cells
Factory worker takes on politically connected Mexican unions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.