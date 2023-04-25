Companies / Financial Services

Quilter reports slight rise in first-quarter assets under management

Asset manager cautiously confident that net inflows will increase further over the course of 2023

25 April 2023 - 11:56 Nico Gous

London-based wealth manager Quilter said the total value of assets it manages ticked up in the first quarter of its financial year after a modest rise in equity markets and slightly lower bond yields.

Assets under management and administration (AuMA) at Old Mutual’s former wealth management business rose 2% to £101.9bn in the three months to end-March, which is still below the 2022 full-year average of £102.8bn...

