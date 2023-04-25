In the US bond market, short-dated treasury yields are trading well above longer-dated ones — a sign that investors think recession is possible
Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
International relations minister Naledi Pandor says 12 more South Africans still in Sudan will be evacuated on Tuesday
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
The shareholders, who stood to get nothing, could keep 20% of their shares in the new unlisted company
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
More than 100 people were killed on April 11 in an air strike by the military on a village, according to opposition activists and media
We need lots of matches against India to bale us out
Crossover is available in two- and all-wheel drive versions
London-based wealth manager Quilter said the total value of assets it manages ticked up in the first quarter of its financial year after a modest rise in equity markets and slightly lower bond yields.
Assets under management and administration (AuMA) at Old Mutual’s former wealth management business rose 2% to £101.9bn in the three months to end-March, which is still below the 2022 full-year average of £102.8bn...
Quilter reports slight rise in first-quarter assets under management
Asset manager cautiously confident that net inflows will increase further over the course of 2023
