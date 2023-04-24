Concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand were balanced by prospect of tightening supplies
A host of disease-spreading vectors are enjoying warmer weather conditions, including ticks and freshwater snails
An ICC warrant means that he could be arrested and sent to The Hague if Putin travels to any ICC member states
Opposition drive aimed at unseating the governing party in election next year
Executive pay is closely monitored in SA where poverty and inequality are very high
Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Clashes continued for a 10th day in the North African country
SA’s richest franchise missing out on Heineken Champions Cup rugby next year is a calamity.
It's primarily an aerodynamic kit and slight growth of the famous hips
Financial services firm Purple Group saw its profit crater over the last year amid global market volatility and a tough economic environment, characterised by high inflation and interest rate hikes, as it spent more on expansion, and commissions and research expenses.
The company, valued at R1.46bn on the JSE, reported R25.89m in profit reported in the six months to end-February 2022, but it dropped 160.5% year on year, resulting in a loss of R15.65m in the latest reporting period...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Purple Group reports loss as expansion and other costs take toll
One reprieve was more customers using the financial services firm’s EasyEquities investing platform
Financial services firm Purple Group saw its profit crater over the last year amid global market volatility and a tough economic environment, characterised by high inflation and interest rate hikes, as it spent more on expansion, and commissions and research expenses.
The company, valued at R1.46bn on the JSE, reported R25.89m in profit reported in the six months to end-February 2022, but it dropped 160.5% year on year, resulting in a loss of R15.65m in the latest reporting period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.