Companies / Financial Services

Purple Group reports loss as expansion and other costs take toll

One reprieve was more customers using the financial services firm’s EasyEquities investing platform

BL Premium
24 April 2023 - 11:56 Nico Gous

Financial services firm Purple Group saw its profit crater over the last year amid global market volatility and a tough economic environment, characterised by high inflation and interest rate hikes, as it spent more on expansion, and commissions and research expenses.

The company, valued at R1.46bn on the JSE, reported R25.89m in profit reported in the six months to end-February 2022, but it dropped 160.5% year on year, resulting in a loss of R15.65m in the latest reporting period...

