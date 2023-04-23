Companies / Financial Services

EasyEquities owner Purple Group swings to a loss

23 April 2023 - 17:52 Katharine Child

Purple Group, the owner of the EasyEquities investing platform, will post a loss in the six months to end-February, it said.

JSE listing rules require firms to tell the market when their earnings will be at least 20% lower or higher than the previous period.  ..

