Eskom pensions appoint Sanlam to run its new small business fund Loans to potentially profitable firms are to be priced at no higher than the prime interest rate

The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) has launched a debt fund for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and has appointed Sanlam Investments to manage it.

The debt fund aims to help SMEs with high growth potential by raising capital from investors, which will then be used to disburse loans priced at no higher than the prime interest rate. However, loans will have an “equity upside” that will provide investors with an additional yield of 5%, over and above the prime rate, once the loan is fully repaid through an agreement that will allow the fund to get access to a share of the profits of participating SMEs...