Companies / Financial Services

SA’s biggest asset managers are now Level 1 BEE compliant

The 2022 Alexforbes Retirement Fund Survey shows that 19 of SA’s 20 largest fund managers are considered Level 1 BEE contributors

BL Premium
29 March 2023 - 19:32 Garth Theunissen

Virtually all of SA’s top 20 asset managers now have top tier BEE status.

The latest Alexforbes Retirement Fund Survey, which was compiled in June 2022, found that 19 of the top 20 fund managers ranked by assets under management (AUM) are now considered Level 1 BEE contributors, a 46% increase from the previous survey. Moreover, all of the top 10 asset managers in the survey had the highest BEE rating of Level 1, meaning they meet the most stringent regulatory requirements for black ownership, procurement, employment equity, and enterprise and supplier development...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.