Companies / Financial Services

Sasfin revisits strategy as credit impairment charges spike

Sasfin decided not to declare an interim dividend, citing increased lending activity and a tough macro environment

BL Premium
02 March 2023 - 17:29 Andries Mahlangu

Niche financial services and asset manager Sasfin said on Thursday it was in the process of revisiting its strategy in the light of a changing economic and competitive landscape.

The strategy review coincided with a spike in credit impairment charges in the six months to end-December, suggesting that small, medium-sized and micro enterprises were coming under renewed pressure as many were looking to revive themselves following the Covid-19 catastrophe...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.