Sasfin revisits strategy as credit impairment charges spike

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
SA-Uganda summit can be a driver of increased intra-African trade and offer further momentum to the African Continental Free Trade Area
Judge rules decision in 2022 to reclassify schools as businesses and hike their rates was unlawful
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
The vehicle trader has been affected by market challenges and a slowdown in second-hand cars
Emerging market central banks have ample experience dealing with these conditions, including the political pressure that often follows policy tightening - Kganyago
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Ivory Coast and Guinea to send specially charted aeroplanes to bring back their nationals after Saied's threats
There has been too much talk and hardly any action in professionalising the game
Tanya Ritchie and Helen Hahn plan to drive from Joburg to Nairobi in their yellow 1981 Mercedes-Benz 240D
Niche financial services and asset manager Sasfin said on Thursday it was in the process of revisiting its strategy in the light of a changing economic and competitive landscape.
The strategy review coincided with a spike in credit impairment charges in the six months to end-December, suggesting that small, medium-sized and micro enterprises were coming under renewed pressure as many were looking to revive themselves following the Covid-19 catastrophe...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sasfin revisits strategy as credit impairment charges spike
Sasfin decided not to declare an interim dividend, citing increased lending activity and a tough macro environment
Niche financial services and asset manager Sasfin said on Thursday it was in the process of revisiting its strategy in the light of a changing economic and competitive landscape.
The strategy review coincided with a spike in credit impairment charges in the six months to end-December, suggesting that small, medium-sized and micro enterprises were coming under renewed pressure as many were looking to revive themselves following the Covid-19 catastrophe...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.