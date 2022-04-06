Companies / Financial Services Sasfin finance chief Harriet Heymans says sluggish recovery a huge issue for small business New financial director says businesses need support through difficult times B L Premium

The newly appointed Sasfin financial director says the sluggish recovery in SA’s economy presents a headache for small businesses hit hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

"Small businesses need financial partners and banking partners that can assist them through these difficult times. I think Sasfin has shown quite resilient results in supporting their customers through the Covid-19 pandemic," Harriet Heymans said on Wednesday...