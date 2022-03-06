Companies / Financial Services Sasfin looks to disrupt SA business banking Niche bank wants to bring a more personalised touch to business and commercial banking to win market share from its bigger rivals B L Premium

Sasfin plans to use its relatively small size as a competitive advantage to disrupt business banking in SA by offering more personalised services to corporate clients whose loan requirements are below the threshold that occupies most of the attention of its larger rivals.

The niche business bank and asset manager says it is targeting medium-sized corporates seeking loans of R20m-R150m, a segment of the business banking market it believes doesn’t get enough personal attention at larger banks. By offering greater interaction between its clients and its senior credit decisionmakers, as well as various new capabilities it is rolling out, Sasfin believes it can win more medium-sized business clients from the big five banks...