Value of M&A in Sub-Saharan Africa plunges after record 2021

Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills

12 January 2023 - 18:40 Garth Theunissen

Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in Sub-Saharan Africa fell dramatically in 2022 in terms of value, even though deal volumes were not that far off the record levels of activity and deal value reached in 2021.

Transaction values across the subcontinent fell almost 76% to $21bn in 2022, substantially lower than the record $87.2bn achieved in 2021, according to a report by international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills...

