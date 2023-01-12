Value of M&A in Sub-Saharan Africa plunges after record 2021

Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
His department has failed to deliver on crucial promises, as he has in the mining sector
Mxolisi Kaunda acknowledges visitor numbers were down, but ‘considering the challenges’ Durban prevailed as ‘Africa’s playground’
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Techno-king sold some stock right at the top and then kept selling, accelerating a steep slide during 2022.
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
‘It’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,’ US president tells reporters after discovery of second batch of material
Stormers team for Sunday’s London Irish game will be announced on Friday
Jeff Beck, called 'iconic, genius and master' had contracted bacterial meningitis
Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in Sub-Saharan Africa fell dramatically in 2022 in terms of value, even though deal volumes were not that far off the record levels of activity and deal value reached in 2021.
Transaction values across the subcontinent fell almost 76% to $21bn in 2022, substantially lower than the record $87.2bn achieved in 2021, according to a report by international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Value of M&A in Sub-Saharan Africa plunges after record 2021
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in Sub-Saharan Africa fell dramatically in 2022 in terms of value, even though deal volumes were not that far off the record levels of activity and deal value reached in 2021.
Transaction values across the subcontinent fell almost 76% to $21bn in 2022, substantially lower than the record $87.2bn achieved in 2021, according to a report by international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.