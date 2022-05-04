Satrix launches new global healthcare ETF
The new fund will give SA investors access to the rapidly evolving global medical innovation sector
04 May 2022 - 12:29
Satrix has launched a new healthcare-focused exchange traded fund (ETF), which will provide local investors with access to investment in the rapidly evolving global medical innovation sector.
The initial public offering for the new Satrix Healthcare Innovation Feeder ETF opened on Wednesday, with the JSE listing planned for May 26. The new ETF will track the Stoxx Global Breakthrough Healthcare Index, which comprises companies from selected developed and developing markets that are involved in breakthrough healthcare technologies and innovations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now