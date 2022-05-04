Companies / Financial Services Satrix launches new global healthcare ETF The new fund will give SA investors access to the rapidly evolving global medical innovation sector B L Premium

Satrix has launched a new healthcare-focused exchange traded fund (ETF), which will provide local investors with access to investment in the rapidly evolving global medical innovation sector.

The initial public offering for the new Satrix Healthcare Innovation Feeder ETF opened on Wednesday, with the JSE listing planned for May 26. The new ETF will track the Stoxx Global Breakthrough Healthcare Index, which comprises companies from selected developed and developing markets that are involved in breakthrough healthcare technologies and innovations...