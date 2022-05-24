African Bank more than doubles profits after easing lending criteria
24 May 2022 - 09:33
African Bank, the entity that arose from one of SA’s biggest banking collapses, says its profits more than doubled in its half-year to end-March after it eased tougher credit-granting criteria it implemented during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Group profit rose 145% to R372m to end-March, African Bank reported on Tuesday, with gross loans and advancements up 11% to R30bn, which follows the gradual normalising of credit-granting criteria from February 2021...
