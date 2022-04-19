Economy SA languishes among also-rans despite escaping IMF downgrade Higher commodity prices help country evade a lowering of its GDP growth forecasts B L Premium

Higher commodity prices helped SA escape a downgrade of its GDP growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the next two years, though it remains firmly entrenched among underperformers.

The IMF’s latest global economic outlook report on Tuesday showed that the lender has revised downwards its outlook for most countries and regions due to the shock caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has boosted oil and food prices. The exception was commodity exporters that supply energy and food...