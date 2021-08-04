News Leader
WATCH: Why Sanlam is concerned about retirement savings
Sanlam Umbrella Solutions head Avishal Seeth talks to Business Day TV about the pandemic posing a threat to retirement savings
04 August 2021 - 08:53
The National Treasury has proposed a two-pot system for withdrawals from pension funds, with up to one-third being accessible before retirement.
The consideration comes as Sanlam warns that the economic effect of the pandemic poses a threat to retirement savings.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Avishal Seeth, head of Sanlam Umbrella Solutions, for more insight.
