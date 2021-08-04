News Leader
WATCH: Royal Bafokeng Platinum quintuples cash pile
Royal Bafokeng Platinum CFO Hanré Rossouw talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s prospects as it benefits from higher PGM prices
04 August 2021 - 08:34
Royal Bafokeng Platinum says its net cash pile rose more than fivefold to R3.6bn during its first half, thanks to higher platinum group metal (PGM) prices during the period.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CFO Hanré Rossouw for more detail.
