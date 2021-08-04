Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Royal Bafokeng Platinum quintuples cash pile

Royal Bafokeng Platinum CFO Hanré Rossouw talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s prospects as it benefits from higher PGM prices

04 August 2021 - 08:34 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Royal Bafokeng Platinum says its net cash pile rose more than fivefold to R3.6bn during its first half, thanks to higher platinum group metal (PGM) prices during the period.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CFO Hanré Rossouw for more detail.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum CFO Hanré Rossouw talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s prospects as it benefits from higher PGM prices

RBPlat hints at bumper final dividend on top of interim bonanza

PGM miner declares R1.5bn payout at the half-way stage after fivefold surge in net cash
Companies
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE gains after Monday’s slump

Positive sentiment may be due to the push to resume normal economic operations after last week’s violence, said one analyst
Markets
2 weeks ago

Hot streak for stock pickers

The latest unit trust report vindicates active managers — especially those who backed SA Inc on the JSE
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Sasol appoints Hanré Rossouw as new finance chief

The Royal Bafokeng Platinum finance chief will replace Paul Victor from July 2022
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Naspers investors fret as China keeps pushing the ...
Companies
2.
Jet lights a fire under TFG sales at home
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Caldera Energy CEO Thabo Kgogo dies of Covid-19
Companies / Energy
4.
NEF pledges R150m to black industrialists
Companies / Industrials
5.
Lonsa Group buys fibre cementmaker Everite for ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.