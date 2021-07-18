Capitec says no staff lost their jobs due to violence
Employees affected by closure of 300 branches will be redeployed, bank says
18 July 2021 - 16:55
Capitec Bank has reassured its more than 15,000 employees that none of them will be laid off as a result of what is now known as the failed insurrection, which led to the temporary closure of 300 branches in the hotspots of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
“We are fortunate to be able to say that not one employee will be impacted from a job security or salary point of view because of this situation,” Capitec said in a statement on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now