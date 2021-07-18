Companies / Financial Services Capitec says no staff lost their jobs due to violence Employees affected by closure of 300 branches will be redeployed, bank says BL PREMIUM

Capitec Bank has reassured its more than 15,000 employees that none of them will be laid off as a result of what is now known as the failed insurrection, which led to the temporary closure of 300 branches in the hotspots of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“We are fortunate to be able to say that not one employee will be impacted from a job security or salary point of view because of this situation,” Capitec said in a statement on Friday...