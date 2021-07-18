Big business vows to stay in hotspots
Owners say they are rebuilding, repairing and will open again
18 July 2021 - 00:15
Big businesses that are heavily invested in township economies plan to stay in the areas that were hit by looting and vandalism over the past week.
Shopping-centre owners, retail and wholesale companies, and banks are prepared to rebuild and repair malls, stores, bank branches and ATMs in townships...
