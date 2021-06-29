SA property market is oversaturated, says RMH
29 June 2021 - 09:23
Rand Merchant Bank Holdings (RMH), which is now property-focused after unbundling its FirstRand holding, says it is still grappling with a glut in SA's property market, which could delay plans to unlock value for shareholders.
Releasing its results for the nine months to end-March, RMH said it was too soon to tell if confidence was returning even after a “meaningful recovery” for SA’s battered property stocks, with many companies still prioritising debt reduction through asset sales...
