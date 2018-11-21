RMH ‘not closed to investors’, calls for unbundling of group’

Rand Merchant Bank Holdings (RMH) board is addressing investors concern over the growing discount of the company’s share price and the value of its underlying assets, which has led to calls for the unbundling of the group.

Jannie Durand, chairman of RMH, which holds 34% of First Rand and property investments in SA and Europe, said at the annual general meeting on Wednesday that the majority of shareholders had not asked for an unbundling of the group but given the widening discount between the share price and the underlying assets that the board was “not dogmatic or closed” to the topic.

First Rand accounts for 99% of RMH’s intrinsic value.

In the past 12 months, the discount has increased to 13% from a previous three-year average of about 5% prompting some shareholders to push management to consider unlocking value by unbundling the investments.

RMH CEO Herman Bosman told the shareholder meeting that every board meeting since March had included a discussion about the discount. “We are continuing to interrogate the issue and will balance and contextualise what we hear from shareholders.”

Bosman said RMH had added value to First Rand by being a stable anchor shareholder that had supported the banking group, which had consistently outperformed the other three major banks, Nedbank, Absa and Standard. He said takeover and prudential regulations prevented RMH from increasing its stake in First Rand.

Shane Watkins of All Weather Capital said the discount had been affected by RMH’s property investments and the perception it intended to significantly increase its exposure to property.

The property exposure includes a 44% stake in Atterbury Europe, which was caught up in the Steinhoff accounting scandal. The Atterbury Europe stake was increased, as part of a post-Steinhoff restructuring earlier this year, from an initial 27% acquired three years ago.

Bosman assured the meeting that nobody related to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste or Steinhoff was connected with Atterbury Europe. He also said that none of Atterbury Europe’s tenants was connected to the Steinhoff group.

Chris Logan of Opportune Investments said the discussion at the meeting and confirmation that property investments would be capped at R4bn rather than the previously considered R17bn, should help cap the discount. Logan, who has been in discussion with the board for several months said, “I’m happy they’ve taken cognisance of investors’ concerns and have a strategy to address them.”

