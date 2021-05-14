Companies / Financial Services Sygnia lists emerging markets ETF on JSE Asset manager’s latest fund aims to track the performance of the related MSCI index BL PREMIUM

Sygnia, the asset manager founded by Magda Wierzycka, has listed a new emerging markets exchange traded fund (ETF) on the JSE.

The Sygnia Itrix MSCI Emerging Markets 50 ETF listed on the JSE on Friday, expanding the range of ETF offerings available on the bourse to 81 with a combined market capitalisation of about R109.5bn, the JSE said...