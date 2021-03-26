FINANCIAL SERVICES
Sygnia targets large group status after Magda Wierzycka’s exit
Co-founder Wierzycka steps aside to clear the way for financial services company’s growth
26 March 2021 - 05:10
David Hufton, Sygnia’s new CEO-designate, has been tasked by the board with growing one of the staunchest advocates of index tracking into a large financial services group after Thursday’s announcement that co-founder Magda Wierzycka would be stepping down as joint-CEO.
“It’s the expectation of the board and Magda to transition Sygnia from what we consider to be a medium-sized financial services company ... to a large-sized financial services group in time,” Hufton said...
