Absa flags profit recovery as credit impairments ease
13 May 2021 - 09:31
Absa, SA’s third-largest bank by assets, has flagged a rebound in headline profit in its half-year to end-June, saying its divisions are benefiting from materially lower credit impairments.
Normalised headline earnings per share, which account for the effects of the bank’s separation from Barclays, is expected to be between five and six times higher than the 173.6c reported to end-June 2020, the group said in a trading update...
