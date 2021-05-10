KPMG SA appoints nine new partners
Attracting talent, driving transformation
KPMG SA has appointed nine new partners within the business – five internal promotions and four external appointments. As a business that is focused on attracting and retaining the incredible talent needed to serve the market with distinction, create exciting, purposeful careers and accelerate transformation, KPMG SA has spent the past three years upskilling and motivating people internally and externally to share its renewed sense of purpose.
KPMG rewards achievement based on revenue, service as well as on ethical behaviour, sound values and adherence to quality work – aligned to its reform and driving trust.
Within the internal environment of the business the focus has been on a new governance structure and leadership team, which remain critical components in implementing the full business and transformation strategy over time.
“Despite challenging trading conditions, the firm continues to strive for growth and these appointments demonstrate the firm’s commitment to the nurturing and growing of talent and being acquisitive for selective skills in the market,” says Ignatius Sehoole, KPMG SA CEO.
“Our commitment as a firm involves building our market growth and investing in areas where we see strong growth opportunities. These appointments support our strategic focus within the various business units.”
Similarly, transformation forms a key pillar to this strategy. The brand has made incredible strides in embracing the environment and the communities that they operate in to reflect the demographics of this operating environment.
“Starting at partner level, our dialogues on transformation are robust and direct. Talking with courage and integrity, we are finding viable solutions in our drive towards being more representative of the demographics of the profession and the country at large,” says Sehoole.
As part of its transformation initiatives, the firm continues to show a persistent focus and a bold step through these latest partner appointments, seven of whom are transformation candidates.
“I am proud to appoint these new leaders as part of our journey into an exciting future where our vision to be the most trusted and trustworthy professional services firm resonates with these candidates equally – a commitment to acting with integrity and the highest ethical standards. I also believe that having these new partners and promoted candidates will support us in achieving our growth ambitions and will help the firm grow and deliver in our key markets,” says Sehoole.
“We wish them every success in their new positions and look forward to their fresh insights and input in helping our firm aspire to be the most trusted and trustworthy professional services firm.”
