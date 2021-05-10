KPMG SA appoints nine new partners

KPMG SA has appointed nine new partners within the business – five internal promotions and four external appointments. As a business that is focused on attracting and retaining the incredible talent needed to serve the market with distinction, create exciting, purposeful careers and accelerate transformation, KPMG SA has spent the past three years upskilling and motivating people internally and externally to share its renewed sense of purpose.

KPMG rewards achievement based on revenue, service as well as on ethical behaviour, sound values and adherence to quality work – aligned to its reform and driving trust.

Within the internal environment of the business the focus has been on a new governance structure and leadership team, which remain critical components in implementing the full business and transformation strategy over time.

“Despite challenging trading conditions, the firm continues to strive for growth and these appointments demonstrate the firm’s commitment to the nurturing and growing of talent and being acquisitive for selective skills in the market,” says Ignatius Sehoole, KPMG SA CEO.

“Our commitment as a firm involves building our market growth and investing in areas where we see strong growth opportunities. These appointments support our strategic focus within the various business units.”