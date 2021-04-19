Three tips to make tax compliance easier for small business owners

Many small business owners have their hands full with tax-related paperwork. If you’re one of them, the admin probably ranks low on the list of your favourite things to do. However, filing accurate tax returns and meeting SARS deadlines is one of the most important responsibilities you face.

The interest and penalties payable on late or inaccurate VAT, PAYE or company income tax returns can be harsh. It’s in every small business’s interests to prepare the relevant submissions on time and ensure they are accurate.

Here are three ways to get it right:

Consult the professionals

Unless you’re an accountant, it’s wise to seek help from a professional to understand your tax obligations. You, or your accountant, will use the annual ITR14 declaration on the SARS eFiling system to set out your income and expenses. Your declared profit or loss for the year will determine how much tax you will need to pay, or if you will get a refund from SARS. Some limited liability companies are required to be audited.

If you run a sole proprietor or partnership business, it will not be registered with the CIPC. You will submit a form called the ITR12 each year, and provisional tax submissions twice per year. You can do this yourself without needing to appoint an accountant. However, a registered tax practitioner can help ensure you comply with SARS regulations and offer advice about how to reduce your tax bill by making full use of the tax deductions to which you’re entitled.

Look for a firm or professional registered with a professional body such as the South African Institute of Professional Accountants or the South African Institute of Tax Practitioners. Your tax practitioner should also be registered with SARS. Look for someone with good references who has an established base of small business customers.

Automate processes and keep electronic records

Many small business owners still use Excel spreadsheets and a shoebox full of bank statements, bills and receipts to track their assets, liabilities, inventory, expenses and payments. This approach is time-consuming and prone to error, and it also means you may end up paying an accountant more to capture and reconcile your transactions in a proper accounting system.

You can save yourself and your accountant time and frustration by capturing every transaction in an electronic accounting system as it takes place. A good accounting system will make it easy for you to send invoices, track outstanding payments, and monitor expenses, and today’s cloud-based solutions are easy to use and priced on an affordable subscription.

An accounting and payroll solution developed for the local market will automate your payroll tax (EMP501 and EMP201) and VAT201 returns for easy submission.