Nedbank’s tap-on-phone empowers SMMEs with secure contactless payments

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nedbank became the first bank to offer small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) the ability to turn their cellphones into a payment acceptance device with the launch of its tap-on-phone functionality in October 2020.

Since its successful closed pilot in June, the easily downloadable app has empowered a number of merchants and business owners to accept card payments without having to purchase point-of-sale (POS) devices. Merchants include beauty salons, hairdressers and car washes, proving the importance of the product for small-to-medium-sized enterprises in SA.

“This has really transformed my business because it was fast and efficient in getting set up,” says Lorina Gerber, owner of Pamper & Hair Hub, and one of the first users. "It is also hygienic as my clients don’t have to touch the device and I don’t have to touch their cards. I adopted the system in the middle of August 2020 and my customers already really love it.”

According to a Mastercard study, 75% of South Africans said they are now using contactless payments, citing safety and cleanliness as key drivers, and 78% indicated that they will continue to use contactless post-pandemic.

The innovation is targeted at businesses that aren't geared for digital payments or don't have the capital to quickly invest in new specialised hardware.

Watch the video below: