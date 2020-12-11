News Leader
WATCH: Why Standard Bank has a new fossil-fuel funding policy
Standard Bank CEO for corporate and investment Kenny Fihla talks to Business Day TV
11 December 2020 - 07:30
After some pressure from climate change activists, Standard Bank has unveiled its new fossil fuels financing policy, which outlines the bank’s approach to funding coal, oil and gas projects.
Business Day TV spoke to Kenny Fihla, CEO for corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank, for more detail.
