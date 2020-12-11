Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Why Standard Bank has a new fossil-fuel funding policy

Standard Bank CEO for corporate and investment Kenny Fihla talks to Business Day TV

11 December 2020 - 07:30 Business Day TV
The Standard Bank building in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND/SUNDAY TIMES
The Standard Bank building in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND/SUNDAY TIMES

After some pressure from climate change activists, Standard Bank has unveiled its new fossil fuels financing policy, which outlines the bank’s approach to funding coal, oil and gas projects.

Business Day TV spoke to Kenny Fihla, CEO for corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank, for more detail.

