MARKET WRAP: JSE rises to best level in four years on vaccine optimism
The all share gained 0.71% and the top 40 rose 0.51%
04 December 2020 - 18:15
UPDATED 04 December 2020 - 18:54
The JSE gained for the fourth day on Friday, reaching its best level in four years on Covid-19 vaccine and US stimulus optimism, even as new Covid-19 restrictions threatened sentiment.
This week, the UK became the first country to authorise emergency use of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, marking another step in the battle against the pandemic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now