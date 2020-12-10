Standard Bank to adopt new fossil-fuel funding policy
Standard Bank’s new policy comes as pressure intensifies for lenders to rein in funding for polluting businesses
10 December 2020 - 14:36
Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest lender by assets, has unveiled a new fossil-fuel funding policy that determines its approach to funding coal, oil and gas while also accelerating a just energy transition.
In a web briefing on Thursday, the bank outlined the provisions of the new policy, which aims to strike a balance between developmental objectives and sustainability...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now