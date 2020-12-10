Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank to adopt new fossil-fuel funding policy Standard Bank’s new policy comes as pressure intensifies for lenders to rein in funding for polluting businesses BL PREMIUM

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest lender by assets, has unveiled a new fossil-fuel funding policy that determines its approach to funding coal, oil and gas while also accelerating a just energy transition.

In a web briefing on Thursday, the bank outlined the provisions of the new policy, which aims to strike a balance between developmental objectives and sustainability...