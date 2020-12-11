December 6 — People check an ID list outside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Caracas, Venezuela. Most Western nations call the election a fraud by President Nicolas Maduro to retake the last state institution not in the hands of the Socialist Party.

Picture: REUTERS/MANAURE QUINTERO
December 6 — A man dressed as Santa Claus greets a child from inside a bubble during the Lights on Broadway event in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the US. With Covid-19 cases rising in the US, the job of playing Santa has pivoted for health safety.

Picture: BLOOMBERG/NICK OXFORD
December 7 — Children arrive on a bike on the first day of a return to class during the coronavirus pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City in the US.

Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
December 7 — Staff leave Newlands cricket ground in Cape Town after the  tour between SA and England was abandoned after Covid-19 infections among players and support staff.  

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SHAUN BOTTERELL
December 7 — A supporter of Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in Accra, Ghana.

Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO
December 8 — At least 13 people were injured in a huge explosion at a chemicals factory on Otto Volek Road in New Germany, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
December 8 — Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward, becoming the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, the UK.

Picture: REUTERS
December 8Police watch as residents of Chief Luthuli Park  township protest against their eviction, in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
December 9 — SpaceX’s first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, the US.

Picture: REUTERS/GENE BLEVINS
December 10 — Protesters commemorate International Human Rights Day on Thursday in Manila, Philippines. Human rights groups say torture and extrajudicial killings are taking place amid the Rodrigo Duterte government crackdown on activists and critics.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JES AZNAR
December 10 — Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, top, Joe Gebbia, co-founder and chief product officer, left, and Nathan Blecharczyk, co-founder and chief strategy officer are shown on the Nasdaq MarketSite board as Airbnb launched its long-awaited IPO, in New York, the US.

Picture: BLOOMBERG/VICTOR BLUE
