INSURANCE
Pandemic claims knock Sanlam earnings
09 December 2020 - 20:44
Sanlam, one of the continent’s largest insurers, says that the impact from Covid-19 and the associated lockdown has dented earnings by nearly 40%, in part due to a "significant increase" in claims related to the pandemic.
Sanlam says that operating earnings for the 10 months ending October would have been 4% higher than the previous corresponding period had it not been for the pandemic. As a result, operating earnings for the period fell 33%. The profit warning underlines the difficulties facing the industry as it sets aside more money to cover Covid-19 death claims and grapples with weak demand for insurance products because consumers’ debt-squeezed finances are taking another hit from large-scale layoffs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now