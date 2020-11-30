Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank sees years of pain ahead Africa’s largest bank by assets reports full-year earnings to drop at least 20% BL PREMIUM

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, says it will take years for losses from bad debts to recover to the group’s targeted range, indicating the mountain the country’s banks still have to climb to put the pandemic behind them.

Standard Bank group CFO Arno Daehnke said on an investor call on Monday accompanying the trading update to end-November that he expects it will "take a few years" for the group to return to its targeted band for bad debt expenses...