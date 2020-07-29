Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank takes first punch from pandemic on the chin Earnings could halve for the first six months of 2020 as group navigates the fallout from the coronavirus BL PREMIUM

The continent’s largest bank by assets expects to post the sharpest decline in earnings in more than a decade as it grapples with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic that could see earnings halve for the first six months of 2020.

Standard Bank announced in a trading update on Wednesday that headline earnings per share could fall between 30% and 50% from the R8.37 it reported for the first six months of 2019.