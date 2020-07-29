Standard Bank takes first punch from pandemic on the chin
Earnings could halve for the first six months of 2020 as group navigates the fallout from the coronavirus
29 July 2020 - 19:50
The continent’s largest bank by assets expects to post the sharpest decline in earnings in more than a decade as it grapples with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic that could see earnings halve for the first six months of 2020.
Standard Bank announced in a trading update on Wednesday that headline earnings per share could fall between 30% and 50% from the R8.37 it reported for the first six months of 2019.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now