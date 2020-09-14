PULLINGER INTERVIEW
Is FirstRand planning to build the FNB of Britain?
14 September 2020 - 05:05
UPDATED 14 September 2020 - 07:37
Two years on from what it considers the successful acquisition of UK-based specialist lender Aldermore Group, FirstRand is considering its options, which could yet lead to the development of the British version of its highly successful FNB banking juggernaut.
"Just from the perspective of financial performance, outside of any strategic benefits that come from geographical diversification, it’s been a massively positive move for us thus far," says FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger, reflecting on the R18.3bn purchase of the British company, which provides mortgage and asset finance as well as a range of savings products.
