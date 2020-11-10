Companies / Financial Services Sabvest proceeds with interim dividend as investees recover The investment holding company is proceeding with a R4.1m payment, saying cash flow at most of its investments hasimproved BL PREMIUM

Investment holding company Sabvest Capital, which trades at a hefty discount to the value of its underlying investments, has opted to proceed to a R4.1m interim dividend payment a little earlier than expected, expressing confidence in the post-pandemic recovery of its businesses.

The group, which has interests in businesses ranging from clothing to taxi financing, had previously opted not to pay an interim dividend for its six months to end-June, saying at the time it would consider one in December.