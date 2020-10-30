CFA Society South Africa in the spotlight

CFA Society South Africa is affiliated to the CFA Institute with over 2000 active society members, it remains the fifth largest society out of more than 47 in the EMEA region, and the largest in the sub-region of Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe.

Although an independent body, the society represents the CFA Institute in southern Africa and thus strives to achieve similar objectives, but adapted to local conditions and based on what is most relevant to the local investment industry and its members. About 12% of its members are based in countries outside of SA, specifically Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Malawi, Swaziland, among others.

Enhance the leadership, governance and operational functioning of the society

The society's multi-year strategic goals continue to evolve to reflect the shift in focus required by its members, the investment industry and society.

The board remains committed to reflect the diversity of its members and the society, in the society leadership and volunteer opportunities. It endeavours to continue to lead the investment industry.

Develop future professionals

The CFA Institute has moved its flagship CFA programme to computer-based testing, which has been accelerated due to the global Covid-19 lockdown. December 2020 will be the final exam to be taken in its current form. From 2021, all three levels of exams will be computer-based, with a higher frequency of exam-taking opportunities, and more exam centres are expected.

This does not diminish the need for support and development of future professionals, which the society does through university relationships and the direct candidate support programmes, which extend beyond South African borders as they serve an extended geographic member base across southern Africa.

Deliver member value

In support of members maintaining their CFA designation, continuing professional development is fundamental, and an important value proposition for membership is the guaranteed minimum 18 hours of CPD credits required by the FAIS Act. The society does so through a combination of high-quality continuing education programmes and member events offered in collaboration with other industry bodies, to grow its influence through the investment industry and surrounding ecosystem.

Build market integrity

The CFA charter is positioned as the gold standard of ethical and professional excellence, playing an important role in transforming the society into the future we all desire. The society is proud of initiatives to build the integrity of the market, and the profession such as the annual Financial Mail Top Young Analysts Award, where analysts under the age of 30 are recognised and awarded in two categories (equities and non-equities).