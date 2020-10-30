Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Prosus and Cartrack
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV
30 October 2020 - 09:17
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Prosus as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Cartrack.
Nair said: “I’m going with Prosus, for me it’s just a phenominal business. They’re a full financial services business all on an app. It’s kind of an utopia of financial services. Prosus has a big discount to net asset value [NAV] and a good buy, given the growth opportunities in the financial services.”
Gilmour said: “If you are looking for something that is a good little punt, you should look at Cartrack.”
