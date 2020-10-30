WATCH: Stock picks — Prosus and Cartrack

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Prosus​ as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Cartrack.

Nair said: “I’m going with Prosus, for me it’s just a phenominal business. They’re a full financial services business all on an app. It’s kind of an utopia of financial services. Prosus has a big discount to net asset value [NAV] and a good buy, given the growth opportunities in the financial services.”

Gilmour said: “If you are looking for something that is a good little punt, you should look at Cartrack.”