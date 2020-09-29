Innovative digital platform connects businesses to vetted buyers and suppliers

The economic fallout of Covid-19, worsened by high debt and unemployment levels, has made it more critical than ever to facilitate and support trade through local and international exports and imports to spur the country and the continent’s growth.

Trade by Standard Bank is a secure and trusted trade environment that provides an end-to-end trade solution ecosystem with three distinct features.

This includes:

introductions to new vetted potential buyers – locally and around the globe;

assistance with diversifying your supplier base and products through access to new international, vetted suppliers; and

the provision of working capital finance. Its risk-reduction products mitigate the threat of non-delivery, non-payments from customers and foreign currency fluctuations. A single point of contact assists in a client’s importing needs, including all-in costing, logistics facilitation, product track and trace services, payments, foreign exchange covers and customs clearing.

A challenge experienced by many African businesses is finding trusted customers and suppliers to trade with. One of the trade solutions at Standard Bank offers its customers an innovative digital platform that connects clients to a world of vetted buyers and suppliers around the globe.

The platform’s sophisticated algorithms will match you with relevant businesses to connect with and a dedicated team will help you identify and engage with suppliers and buyers that meet your requirements and provide specific market insights.

Access to this exclusive service includes:

facilitated introductions to pre-vetted businesses from more than 60 countries;

a secure platform to correspond with businesses around the new opportunities; and

the chance to participate in both virtual and physical international trade shows and events.

Helping businesses find additional customers and suppliers is only the start of the platform’s solutions. As your business grows, the need for additional support capacity arises – both operational and financial.

Trade by Standard Bank provides businesses with import trade management services through an expert, single point of contact, who proactively works with you throughout your import journey.

This includes timeline planning, production tracking, access to world-class logistics providers as well as real-time tracking on all goods and management of shipping documents and arrangements. It also helps manage payment processes and customs requirements (duties, taxes and clearing).

Standard Bank helps clients to ensure they meet all other relevant regulatory requirements.

In addition, the Trade by Standard Bank’s loan products are designed to provide businesses with the cash-flow capacity needed between purchasing goods, the manufacturing process and their eventual sale.

Its range of risk-mitigating financial products cover buyer payment and supplier performance risks, such as letters of credit and guarantees and its foreign-exchange products can mitigate currency risks.

These solutions allow the bank to play a vital strategic role in its clients’ sustainable business growth, both locally and internationally. Standard Bank is able to leverage this position and knowledge of its clients’ businesses and local markets to give them the bespoke advice they need.

For more information on Trade by Standard Bank, contact your trade sales manager, relationship manager or account executive, email TradeSalesFulfilment@standardbank.co.za or visit the website.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.