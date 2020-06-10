Peregrine Holdings warns of fall in profit

Companies / Financial Services

Wealth and asset manager Peregrine Holdings said on Wednesday it expected profits to fall as much as 30% in its year to end-March, partially due to the effects of disposals that boosted its results in the prior financial year.

Headline earnings per share for the year to end-March will fall between 25% and 30% from the prior period’s 210.8c, the group said in a trading update.

The prior period had included R77m in earnings for its brokering and structuring business, sold in October 2018, and a one-time performance fee of R58m arising from a previous disposal of a property.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Peregrine's share price was down 2.16% to R18.98, having risen 0.32% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

