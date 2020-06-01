Companies / Financial Services Capital Appreciation raises dividend as Covid-19 accelerates online activity Fintech group has experienced limited effect from pandemic and is upbeat about shift to online banking BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) raised its total dividend by double digits in its year to end-March, expressing optimism that Covid-19 will accelerate a shift towards online transactions.

The group provides payment services and software for online banking and regulatory reporting, saying on Monday the Covid-19 pandemic had demonstrated the importance of customers being able to transact digitally.