Capital Appreciation raises dividend as Covid-19 accelerates online activity
Fintech group has experienced limited effect from pandemic and is upbeat about shift to online banking
01 June 2020 - 07:53
JSE-listed fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) raised its total dividend by double digits in its year to end-March, expressing optimism that Covid-19 will accelerate a shift towards online transactions.
The group provides payment services and software for online banking and regulatory reporting, saying on Monday the Covid-19 pandemic had demonstrated the importance of customers being able to transact digitally.
