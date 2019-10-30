Companies / Financial Services Fintech disruptor Pineapple putting ‘prize money’ into new products The start-up received R22.5m as the top company in an international ‘ventureclash’ competition in the US BL PREMIUM

Local fintech start-up Pineapple, which already has the backing of global re-insurance giant Hannover Re, says it has its eyes set on launching a motor vehicle product next year.

The three-year old company, which was awarded a $1.5m (about R22.5m) investment after winning a venture capital (VC) competition held at Yale University two weeks ago, has said the money will be used to develop new products and expand its tech infrastructure.